Stock and bond flows at polar opposites after Trump win

Flows into stock and bond funds are at polar opposites in
the aftermath of Donald Trump’s US election
victory.
Investors poured $28bn in equity funds this week, the
largest weekly sum in two years.
Meanwhile bond outflows totaled $18bn, levels not seen in
three-and-a-half years.
The moves break a recent streak in which the two asset
classes have been strongly correlated.
Share prices have risen since Trump’s win on
optimism that stronger growth will result in higher corporate
profits.
However investors started selling bonds, spooked by the
prospect of higher inflation and higher interest rates.
Analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch described the
flows as an "astounding contrast".
"Trump’s victory marked moment investors
started to position for bond bear market," Michael Hartnett,
the bank’s chief investment strategist wrote on
Friday.
Bank of America stats also show US-based equity ETFs took in
$34bn in the past week, their largest weekly inflows on
record.
Financial funds also saw record amounts of new money flowing
in, $7.2bn in total.
Emerging market debt redemptions were at new highs, muni
bonds experienced the biggest outflows in three years; and
Treasury outflows reach levels last seen 12 months ago.
"We think markets are right to re-price interest rates
higher under the new US political configuration, but do not
expect a further violent bond sell-off in early 2017," Barclays
analyst Ajay Rajadhyaksha wrote in a note to clients on
Friday.
"Instead, safe-haven bond yields should grind higher in the
years to come, driven by rising inflation and gradually
normalizing monetary policy."
At the same time, Rajadhyaksha added that it is hard to feel
excited about equities.
"Sluggish economic growth has been accompanied by
correspondingly sluggish growth in corporate earnings."
For the US, the analyst said the outlook for earnings is
helped by a "probable corporate tax cut and potential
regulatory relief" under a Trump administration.