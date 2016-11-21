Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
UCITS net sales increase to €51bn in August
21 November 2016
Net sales of UCITS funds were up 4.3% on July while those of AIFs were sharply lower, according to EFAMA
inflows into UCITS funds totalled €51.1bn during August
2016, up by 4.3% from €49bn in July, according to a
European Fund and Asset Management Association (EFAMA) report
this morning.
This increase predominantly stemmed from a rise in net flows
into multi-asset class and bond funds.
Long-term UCITs (excluding money market funds) recorded net
inflows of €33bn, compared to €25bn in July.
Multi-asset funds also saw a surge in net sales from €100m
in July to €4bn in August while those into bond funds
increased from €23bn to €25bn.
However, equity funds recorded net sales at a slower pace from
€2bn in July to €1bn in August. Short-term UCITs net
sales were also lower – money market net sales were
down by 24% from €24.1bn to €18.1bn.
"Net sales of UCITS remained strong in
August, with increased net sales of equity, bond and
multi-asset funds," said Bernard Delbecque, senior director for
economics and research at EFAMA.
In sum, this meant that net assets of UCITS funds increased by
1.1% to €8,437bn in August.
Meanwhile, alternative investment fund (AIF) net assets
increased by 0.7% to €5,382bn. AIFs recorded net
inflows of €4.2bn, down from €16bn in July. This
lower increase was mainly due to net outflows from AIF equity
and money market funds.
Combined, UCITS and AIF net sales for August were €55bn,
down by 20% from €66bn in July.
Overall, total net assets of European investment funds
increased by 1% in August to total €13,820bn at the end of
the month.