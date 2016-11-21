EquiLend aiming for simple solution to SFTR

EquiLend has outlined its approach to simplify a complex set
of securities finance reporting rules set enter into force in
2018.
The trading platform, which already collects vast amounts of
securities lending data, plans to use its strengths to limit
the SFTR workload for lenders and borrowers.
Short for Securities Financing Transactions Regulation,
SFTR requires firms to conduct transaction reporting on
repo and stock loan trades as well as all collateral held
against them.
At a minimum, reporting must include the details of the
parties involved in a trade, principal amount, currency,
collateral assets, repo rate, lending fee, margin lending rate,
haircut and maturity date.
The data will then be sent to a trade repository, giving
regulators a clearer view of the market.
EquiLend is not planning to become a trade repository
itself, but it working on a solution to streamline the
reporting process.
"Our unique position in the market - with existing links to
market participants to our trading, market data and post-trade
services - means we already capture much of the information
required by SFTR," Iain MacKay, product owner for
EquiLend’s post-trade services, wrote in a
statement on Monday.
"That enables us to create the unique transaction identifier
(UTI) immediately either at the point of trade or during the
post-trade comparison process."
UTIs are bespoke codes designed to enable trade repositories
to reconcile reported trades and are already in use for
derivatives reporting under EMIR.
"As a front-to-back service provider, EquiLend is in a
unique position as the best-placed provider in the securities
finance industry to capture and create a UTI either at point of
trade or during the post-trade comparison process, providing
the simplest solution to a complex problem," MacKay added.
EquiLend also plans to provide a timestamp for all activity
that clients undertake across the platform.
While the final SFTR text has not been concluded, EquiLend's
experts believe the main challenge for market participants
revolves around the content and timing of the reporting
requirements for trades and collateral.
The reporting requirement is dual-sided and requires the
provision of a unique transaction identifier (UTI) for each
trade and a legal entity identifier (LEI) for their
counterparts in the trade.
"Market participants will be confronted by the need to
track, manage and report a large volume of data, some of which
may be captured by upstream or downstream systems, creating a
potentially costly requirement to upgrade current systems or
build out to external sources," MacKay said.
"EquiLend is working with industry bodies, clients,
tri-party agents and TRs to provide an automated, consolidated,
scalable solution that removes the necessity for manually
intensive intervention from clients and provides transparency
throughout the process.