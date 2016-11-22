Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Nicholas Bone leaves Standard Chartered
22 November 2016
Bone had been with the emerging market-focused bank since 2008
Nicholas Bone has left his role of executive director,
intermediaries sales, Europe, transaction banking at Standard
Chartered Bank.
He is understood to have left the bank approximately two
weeks ago.
Bone is believed to be considering the launch of a new
venture in the blockchain and distributed ledger technology
space.
Bone has resigned and is not doing any work for Standard
Chartered, but remains under contract until some point during
the first quarter of 2017.
He reported to Jacqui Peachey, head of intermediaries,
transaction banking, Europe, also based in London.
London-based Bone had been in the role for just over two
years.
Before that he was the director of transaction banking sales
for just over six years.
He has also held roles at BNY Mellon, Deutsche Bank and the
Bank of England.
Standard Chartered was contacted but declined to comment.