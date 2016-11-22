Nicholas Bone leaves Standard Chartered

Nicholas Bone has left his role of executive director, intermediaries sales, Europe, transaction banking at Standard Chartered Bank.

He is understood to have left the bank approximately two weeks ago.

Bone is believed to be considering the launch of a new venture in the blockchain and distributed ledger technology space.

Bone has resigned and is not doing any work for Standard Chartered, but remains under contract until some point during the first quarter of 2017.





He reported to Jacqui Peachey, head of intermediaries, transaction banking, Europe, also based in London.





London-based Bone had been in the role for just over two years.





Before that he was the director of transaction banking sales for just over six years.





He has also held roles at BNY Mellon, Deutsche Bank and the Bank of England.





Standard Chartered was contacted but declined to comment.