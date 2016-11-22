Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Abigail Johnson succeeds father as Fidelity chairman
22 November 2016
Having joined the firm back in 1957, Edward "Ned" Johnson has announced his retirement.
Abigail Johnson is to succeed her father
Edward "Ned" Johnson as chairperson of Fidelity Investments,
following the retirement of the long-standing chairman.
Ms Johnson will become chairman of the
family-run firm in early December. She became chief executive
in 2014 and will continue that role alongside.
Her accession, announced internally on
Monday, comes as Fidelity faces competition for retirement
savings and challenges in its asset management division, the
Financial Times reported. The memo to the staff was
obtained by CNBC.
"This expansion of responsibilities is a
natural progression of Abby’s 28-year career at
Fidelity, in which she has taken on increasingly more
challenging and complex roles," the memo, written by Ned
Johnson, said.
Abigail Johnson started at Fidelity in
1988 and has led several divisions within the firm, including
asset management. She replaced her father Ned as CEO in
2014.
Ned led the company as chairman since
1977, having joined as an analyst back in 1957.