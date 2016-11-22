Free Trial Corporate Access


Abigail Johnson succeeds father as Fidelity chairman

22 November 2016


Having joined the firm back in 1957, Edward "Ned" Johnson has announced his retirement.

Read more: Fidelity Abigail Johnson Edward "Ned" Johnson

Abigail Johnson is to succeed her father Edward "Ned" Johnson as chairperson of Fidelity Investments, following the retirement of the long-standing chairman.

Ms Johnson will become chairman of the family-run firm in early December. She became chief executive in 2014 and will continue that role alongside.

Her accession, announced internally on Monday, comes as Fidelity faces competition for retirement savings and challenges in its asset management division, the Financial Times reported. The memo to the staff was obtained by CNBC.

"This expansion of responsibilities is a natural progression of Abby’s 28-year career at Fidelity, in which she has taken on increasingly more challenging and complex roles," the memo, written by Ned Johnson, said.

Abigail Johnson started at Fidelity in 1988 and has led several divisions within the firm, including asset management. She replaced her father Ned as CEO in 2014.

Ned led the company as chairman since 1977, having joined as an analyst back in 1957. 
