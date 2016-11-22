Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
BNY Mellon wins record UK local gov bond deal
22 November 2016
Aberdeen City Council bond issue is the largest to be issued by UK local government entity
BNY Mellon has been appointed as trustee
and paying agent on Aberdeen City Council’s
£370m transaction, the largest ever bond issued by a
local authority in the UK.
The proceeds of the issuance will be
placed with the council’s Capital Fund and used to
fund capital expenditure programmes on vital infrastructure
projects in Aberdeen.
The bond also represents the first capital
markets instrument to be issued by a Scottish local
authority.
BNY Mellon will also act as calculation
agent, common depository and tax administration agent
throughout the life of this deal until final maturity
2054.
HSBC assumed the role of both sole
arranger and bookrunner.
The semi-annual coupon rate on Aberdeen
City Council’s issuance is linked to the
performance on the UK Retail Price Index (RPI), which includes
mortgage interest payments.
"BNY has acted on two out of three UK
local authority capital raisings and we are also paying agent
on the majority of housing association bonds in the UK," said
Tom Ahern, head of corporate trust for EMEA at BNY Mellon.
Aberdeen City Council recently secured a
credit rating from Moody’s of Aa2.