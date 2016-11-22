Free Trial Corporate Access


BNY Mellon wins record UK local gov bond deal

22 November 2016


Aberdeen City Council bond issue is the largest to be issued by UK local government entity

BNY Mellon has been appointed as trustee and paying agent on Aberdeen City Council’s £370m transaction, the largest ever bond issued by a local authority in the UK.

The proceeds of the issuance will be placed with the council’s Capital Fund and used to fund capital expenditure programmes on vital infrastructure projects in Aberdeen.

The bond also represents the first capital markets instrument to be issued by a Scottish local authority.

BNY Mellon will also act as calculation agent, common depository and tax administration agent throughout the life of this deal until final maturity 2054. 

HSBC assumed the role of both sole arranger and bookrunner.

The semi-annual coupon rate on Aberdeen City Council’s issuance is linked to the performance on the UK Retail Price Index (RPI), which includes mortgage interest payments.

"BNY has acted on two out of three UK local authority capital raisings and we are also paying agent on the majority of housing association bonds in the UK," said Tom Ahern, head of corporate trust for EMEA at BNY Mellon.

Aberdeen City Council recently secured a credit rating from Moody’s of Aa2.

 

 

 
