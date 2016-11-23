Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Clearstream & DekaBank launch settlement solution
23 November 2016
Clearstream will provide DekaBank with
domestic settlement of cleared trading activity on Euronext,
tpREPO and BrokerTec across Belgium, France and the
Netherlands.
The simplified cross-border settlement
solution aids the harmonisation of European post-trade
practices under the EU’s TARGET2-Securities (T2S)
initiative.
Philip Brown, co-CEO of Clearstream
Banking, said of winning DekaBank as a customer for its
cross-border settlement solution: "This is an important step in
the harmonisation of asset servicing across Europe, which
enables market participants active in the Belgian, French and
Dutch markets to benefit from improved and streamlined
liquidity, collateral and risk management."
Clearstream’s solution
pools liquidity in one place with the aim of making collateral
management more efficient.
The international central securities
depository (ICSD) will act as the DekaBank’s
settlement agent in each of the three local CSDs.