Hong Kong funds face tougher reporting rules

Hong Kong’s securities regulator plans to
introduce a tougher set of reporting rules for asset managers
in a bid to boost investor protection.
The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), headed up by
IOSCO chair Ashley Alder, sent out a series of proposals on
Wednesday focusing on fund houses.
Securities lending, repo, custody, liquidity risk management
and disclosure of leverage are all areas marked for enhanced
reporting.
The move forms part of the regulator’s broader
initiative to boost Hong Kong’s position as a
major international asset management centre.
"It is important to ensure that our regulations are properly
benchmarked to evolving international standards," said Alder,
the SFC’s chief executive.
IOSCO and the FSB are currently looking into the systemic
risks potentially posed by asset managers, particularly around
shadow banking, liquidity and risk management and securities
lending.
SFC’s proposals will impact the Fund Manager
Code of Conduct (FMCC) which applies to registered investment
managers in Hong Kong.
Planned modifications include noting minimum valuation and
margin requirements where a fund manager engages in securities
lending, repo and similar OTC transactions on behalf of the
funds it manages.
Similarly, it is recommended that managers put in place a
cash collateral reinvestment policy to ensure that assets held
in the cash collateral reinvestment portfolio are liquid with
transparent pricing and low risk to meet recalls.
Additional documentation of securities lending and repos in
annual reports and fund literature are also on the cards.
In the US the SEC is putting in place new rules requiring
more frequent and detailed fund reporting requirements around
securities lending and repo activity for certain US investment
funds
Meanwhile in Europe, SFTR will force firms to report details
of their securities financing transactions (SFTs) to trade
repositories from mid-2018 for the benefit of regulators.
Hong Kong funds have until the end of February 2017 to give
their thoughts on the SFC's plans.