Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Lombard Odier hires UK head of independent AMs
23 November 2016
Geneva-based bank is set to add UK coverage to €18bn-under-custody independent asset manager division in early 2017
Read more:
Lombard Odier
Michael Le Garignon
Societe Generale
Lombard Odier Private Bank has appointed
Michael Le Garignon as head of independent asset managers (IAM)
UK, a newly created role.
The move follows the continued investment
plan of the Geneva-based asset manager to expand its presence
in the UK.
Based in London, Le Garignon will be
responsible for driving the launch of Lombard’s
IAM solution in the UK.
"Lombard Odier’s IAM business
currently has €18bn under custody and the firm is looking
to bring this established model to the UK," said the firm.
The IAM business is anticipated to be
launched in the UK in early 2017.
The division serves independent asset
managers, as well as providing multi-family offices and wealth
managers a state of the art portfolio management platform.
Le Garignon joins from Societe Generale,
where for four years he served as head of business development
and relationship management for the UK & Ireland for the
bank’s Securities Services division. Prior to that
he held business development roles at JP Morgan and BNP Paribas
Securities Services.
Le Garignon’s appointment is
the latest string of hires Lombard Odier has made to boost its
London offering. In October the firm announced six
appointments, including a new COO, three private banks, a new
wealth planner and a legal counsel.