ECB: Funds increasingly represent systemic risk
24 November 2016
Liquidity mismatches in investment funds are an increasing threat to eurozone financial stability and require monitoring
The European central Bank (ECB) has warned
that the rapid growth of eurozone investment funds in recent
years means that they increasing represent a threat to
financial stability in the region.
The ECB stated in its Financial Stability
Review this morning that their "
more important role… needs to be met with a commensurate
increase in monitoring".
In particular, it singled out exposure to liquidity mismatches,
or the gap between investors being able to quickly exit funds
and the ability of those funds to dispose of assets.
"This characteristic increases the potential for the investment
fund sector to amplify market-wide shocks due to its high
interconnectedness with credit institutions," it added in the
statement.
The investment fund sector was one of its
four main threats to financial stability for the next two
years.
While the euro area financial system had
shown resilience over the turbulent last six months and
systemic stress remains low, according to the ECB review, the
risk of asset market corrections has intensified.