R3 seeks to play-down bank departures
24 November 2016
Goldman Sachs, Santander and Morgan Stanley have decided to leave R3, according to reports
consortium R3 has played-down speculation over its future after
three of its top backers quit the group by saying it "always
expected the make-up of the consortium to change over
time".
In the
past week, banking giants Goldman Sachs, Santander and Morgan
Stanley have decided to leave R3, according to media reports,
prompting speculation over its future.
A
spokesperson for R3 told FOW in a statement: "R3 has built a
working consortium of over 70 banks and other institutions
which has become the de facto centre of gravity for the
development of distributed ledger technology in the wholesale
financial markets. As with any project of this scale and scope,
we always expected the make-up of the consortium to change over
time."
The
spokesperson added: "Developing technology like this requires
dedication and significant resources, and our diverse pool of
members all have different capacities and capabilities which
naturally change over time."
The
group also continues to add new members, with ABN Amro, Fifth
Third Bank, Suncorp and Synchrony Financial, joining in recent
weeks. The departure of the three banking giants, however, has
led to speculation over the future of the group.
"The
crux of the issue is not to do with the interest in or
potential of blockchain technology, but to do with the
commercials of the business model. It’s not yet
clear how this is going to work, other than the banks are
adamant they are not going to create another commercial entity
that can hold them over a barrel when it comes to operating
fees," Nick Weisfeld, data practice head and blockchain
specialist at tech consultancy GFT, told FOW.
Weisfeld
suggested R3 competitor Digital Asset Holdings could be close
to releasing a platform like Corda, R3’s flagship
technology set for release at the end of this month.
Since
the start of last year, the finance industry is said to
have ploughed more than $1
billion into blockchain technologies. Major banks and
exchanges are either funding start-ups or developing the
technology internally while the US regulator recently called
for "do no harm" regulation.