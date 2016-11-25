Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
HKEx-Shenzhen Connect to launch on December 5
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has been approved by the
main Chinese financial regulator to launch on December 5 its
second trading link with the Chinese mainland, Shenzhen Stock
Connect.
HKEx and the Chinese stock market said in 2015 they were
working on a share trading link between Hong Kong and Shenzhen
but the launch date was unclear until HKEx confirmed the
December 5 launch plan in a statement on Friday.
"We're ready for another milestone in our mutual market
access initiative. Shenzhen Connect will open up another
Mainland market for international investors, give investors on
both sides of the boundary more choices and enhance access to
the Mainland’s stock market through our market and
to our market through the Mainland market," said HKEX chief
executive Charles Li.
The Shenzhen Stock Connect provides a means for members of
the Shenzhen Stock Exchange on Mainland China to trade certain
Hong Kong listed stocks and for international investors with
Hong Kong Brokerage accounts to trade China. The new stock
connect program will be open to existing clients of both
exchanges.
Modelled after the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect, which
went live in November 2014, the program will launch with
only A shares traded in Chinese renminbi.
Other product types will not be included but an information
book said Chinese and Hong Kong regulators have agreed
to include exchange traded funds (ETFs) "after the
Shenzhen Stock Connect has been in operation for a period of
time".
When the trading link was originally proposed, the exchange
group said the Stock Connect trading link would be rolled
out to more Chinese exchanges and across asset
classes, helping to liberalise the renminbi and enhance
international access to China.
Earlier this month, a paper by consultancy Oliver Wyman
looked at the gradual opening up of the vast domestic Chinese
market and argued smaller firms could look to partner
with larger players to tap their technology to access the Stock
Connect trading links between Hong Kong and China.