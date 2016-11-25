Investors weigh up Italian referendum risks

Investors are positioning for another potential political
shock in next week’s Italian referendum.
The vote takes place on December 4th and has been cited as a
key event for political stability and Italy’s
future.
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has pinned his political career
on asking Italians if they support his plan to overhaul the
country’s national constitution.
A "yes" vote on December 4th should reinforce Renzi's
mandate and allow him to push forward with his economic
reforms.
However if Renzi were to lose by a hefty margin,
he’d likely step down.
That could mean the populist Five Star Movement, the
country’s largest opposition group, make some
significant gains.
"Although the Italian constitutional referendum may seem
parochial compared with the US election or the Brexit vote, it
has the potential to bring further uncertainty to a European
Union (EU) which is already struggling to digest the
implications of Trump’s victory," said David Zahn,
head of European fixed income at Franklin Templeton
Investments.
Céline Renucci, research & investment strategy at
Axa Investment Managers said the vote is "hopefully the last"
2016 political event that could trigger an important financial
market reaction.
Renucci’s central scenario is a "no" vote that
would not lead to a political crisis, as the firm expects
either Renzi to stay, or the existing coalition to quickly form
a new government.
Such an outcome would likely trigger another widening of
Italian bond spreads (+20bp versus Bund) but to a limited
extent as most of the impact is possibly already priced in.
It should also weigh on financials, in a context where
spreads have already widened and the Italian banking system
remains highly fragile.
A more critical scenario would be if the referendum
rejection turns into a political stalemate after the current
coalition breaks up, leading to a sharp spread widening (+150bp
versus Bund), and a further deterioration in the Italian
banks’ situation.
Renucci adds that a large "no" may seriously complicate
matters, with financials loosing values, raising difficulties
for private sector capital funding.
A tail risk, if this was materialising, would have
implications for the European banking sector more largely given
the degree of cross-border bank exposures
At the moment, it seems as though the "no" vote has the edge
by a small margin, although there is a large group of undecided
voters.
Italian law prohibits the publication of official opinion
polls in the two weeks leading up to an election, so
there’s likely to be little guidance for markets
next week.