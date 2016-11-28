Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Credit Suisse switches to BNY for ADR programme
28 November 2016
Each ADR represents one share of Credit Suisse
Read more:
Credit Suisse
BNY Mellon
ADR
American depositary receipt
Christopher M Kearns
Credit Suisse has appointed BNY Mellon as
the successor depositary bank for its American depositary
receipt (ADR) programme.
Each ADR represents one share of Credit
Suisse and will continue to trade on the NYSE under the symbol
CS.
Commenting on Credit Suisse's choice of
depositary, Christopher M Kearns, CEO of BNY
Mellon’s DR business, said: "Global financial
services companies are among the best positioned issuers to
determine a depositary bank’s service
quality."