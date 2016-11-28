Free Trial Corporate Access


Search
Global Investor Magazine
You are here: Skip Navigation LinksHomeCredit Suisse switches to BNY for ADR programme
RSS feeds
Global Investor Magazine Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Email a friend

  • Please enter a maximum of 5 recipients. Use ; to separate more than one email address.


Credit Suisse switches to BNY for ADR programme

28 November 2016


Each ADR represents one share of Credit Suisse

Read more: Credit Suisse BNY Mellon ADR American depositary receipt Christopher M Kearns

Credit Suisse has appointed BNY Mellon as the successor depositary bank for its American depositary receipt (ADR) programme.

Each ADR represents one share of Credit Suisse and will continue to trade on the NYSE under the symbol CS.

Commenting on Credit Suisse's choice of  depositary, Christopher M Kearns, CEO of BNY Mellon’s DR business, said: "Global financial services companies are among the best positioned issuers to determine a depositary bank’s service quality."
Have your say

  • All comments are subject to editorial review.
    All fields are compulsory.

 

  1. Brexit boost for UK securities lending

  2. Ireland secures €6.8bn investment quota from China

  3. Pension scheme de-risking surges in Q4

  4. Sec lending revenues set for best year since 2012

  5. AM compliance budgets hit peak


Follow us on Twitter


back to top
Change font size: Switch to default font size Switch to medium font size Switch to large font size

Home

Asset Management

Asset Servicing

Regions

My account

About us

Trade Bodies


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2016 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.