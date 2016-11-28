Credit Suisse switches to BNY for ADR programme

Credit Suisse has appointed BNY Mellon as the successor depositary bank for its American depositary receipt (ADR) programme.

Each ADR represents one share of Credit Suisse and will continue to trade on the NYSE under the symbol CS.

Commenting on Credit Suisse's choice of depositary, Christopher M Kearns, CEO of BNY Mellon’s DR business, said: "Global financial services companies are among the best positioned issuers to determine a depositary bank’s service quality."