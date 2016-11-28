Asset manager M&A streak unlikely in near-term, says UBS

Large-scale M&A involving UK asset managers is unlikely
in the near-term, according to analysts at UBS, despite recent
media and market speculation.
Shares in London-listed fund houses made gains following
news of the Janus/Henderson merger in early October as
investors contemplated which of the other investment firm could
be next in terms of a possible deal.
However, equity analyst Michael Werner is skeptical that
there will be further large takeover deals tied to UK asset
managers in the near future.
"We think the recently announced Janus/Henderson deal was
unique in that it offered a very complimentary," Werner wrote
in a note to clients on Monday.
"The key justification for the Janus/Henderson deal is that
they should be able to (after completion of the deal) leverage
each other's distribution networks (Janus in the US and
Henderson in Europe)."
He added that the complementary nature of the two companies'
product sets should allow it to offer a more comprehensive
solution to institutional clients and stem six years of
outflows at Janus.
Compressing fee margins, increasing regulatory compliance
costs (Mifid II), pressures including the FCA Market Study and
competition from passives are clear arguments for
consolidation.
However, Werner says large deals in the asset management
space are challenging because it can result in overexposure to
a single asset manager by clients, especially when there is
significant geographical and/or product capability overlap.
"Because most institutions impose internal exposure limits
to a single asset manager, the combination of two large asset
managers could breach these limits for clients with mandates at
both the target and acquirer, driving attrition.
"Based on the dearth of large-scale M&A deals in the
sector over the past decade, apparently we are not the only
ones sceptical of large-scale deals in this sector.
In fact, the only time UBS expects large scale M&A deals
in this sector is when an asset manager is divested from a
larger institution, such as a bank.
For investors that want to invest in potential consolidation
candidates Werner can see the appeal of exposure to smaller UK
asset managers, where he expects a greater likelihood of
M&A activity.