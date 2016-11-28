Hedge fund treasury units taking on greater role

Hedge fund treasury teams are starting to generate
significant alpha and efficiencies for themselves and their
prime brokers.
Faced with tougher regulation and added financing
complexity, many hedge funds have sought to build first class
treasury units in recent years by adding staff, boosting
automation and taking on additional responsibilities.
This week analysts at Barclays Prime Services suggested the
changes are starting to pay off.
"We believe that the hedge fund industry has passed a
tipping point," said Louis Molinari, the firm’s
global head of capital solutions.
"There is a structural shift from the treasury group serving
as a utility to it transitioning to a unit that can generate
alpha through efficiency and optimisation."
Molinari's team quizzed a group of hedge funds with a
combined $400bn of assets as part of a recent study, roughly
15% of the industry.
80% have a distinct treasury function separate from
operations, dedicated to portfolio financing, cash/collateral
management and counterparty management.
"In the hope of becoming better partners with their prime
brokers (aligning on return on assets (ROA) metrics, improving
efficiency of long and short positions, and reducing balance
sheet consumption), hedge funds are trending toward a
centralised approach, which allows them to be more efficient
and optimised with their various counterparties," Molinari
added.
Financing
The vast majority have centralised their financing process,
where their treasury team, as opposed to individual traders,
are responsible for such items as locating borrows and
negotiating rates/prices.
Most indicated that they fully intend to continue increasing
the level of automation at their firms, with investments in
both internal and external technology solutions.
"A clear benefit to the investment in this area appears to
be the impact from proactive management of stock lending
rates," Molinari said.
"This can provide substantial savings for hedge funds via
better pricing of and tighter ranges for their hard to borrow
positions."
Counterparty management
Meanwhile, more than half of the $5bn+ managers polled by
Barclays now use formal and transparent broker reviews as tools
to decide how to allocate prime broker balances.
The key factors mentioned influencing wallet allocations
were trade level factors - e.g., shorts /hard to borrow supply,
execution, rates.
"Much like the trend with dedicated treasury headcount,
smaller and/or single strategy hedge funds require fewer PB
relationships as they either have simpler needs or less
financing wallet to spread around."
Priorities
Going forward, the hedge funds Barclays Prime Services spoke
to indicated their treasury functions are still in build-out
mode.
The three main areas they are focusing on going forward are
their level of automation, sourcing technology solutions, and
counterparty management.