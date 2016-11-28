Aberdeen revenue falls 14%

Aberdeen
Asset Management, Europe’s third-largest listed
fund house, saw its net revenue drop by 14% to £1,007.1m
from £1,169m in the year to September.
AuM rose to £312.1bn, an increase of 10% from
£283.7bn in 2015. Equities (£89.1bn) and
multi-asset classes (£89.9bn) predominantly contributed
to this total, although these figures also benefitted from
rising global indices.
"It’s to do with the £32.8bn outflows, such
as from our higher margin equity products," said James
Thornley, Aberdeen’s head of corporate
communications, commenting on this year’s decline.
"These also include outflows from lower margin businesses, such
as insurance mandates."
Simon Troughton, Aberdeen’s chairman, said in a
statement: "Equity net outflows have reduced to £13.6bn
this year from £16.4bn in 2015, with much of the
improvement being in the second half year."
Fixed income performance remains solid "albeit the continuing
low yield environment is a difficult one in which to excel with
more traditional products".
Thornley stressed that emerging market sentiment had improved,
with Aberdeen experiencing net inflows during the final quarter
of our financial year.
"However, since Donald Trump was elected [emerging market]
investor sentiment has moved from positive as investors wait to
see what a Trump presidency will mean," he added. "There is a
lot of rhetoric about protectionism – the question is
whether that will play out."
Troughton added: "Despite the recent blip, the returning
interest in emerging markets is a positive."
Also on the positive side, he added that the acquisitions of
FLAG Capital Management, Arden Asset Management, Advance
Emerging Capital and Parmenion Capital Partners "have brought
wider capabilities and resource to our alternatives business,
as well as the opportunity to develop our digital distribution
capacity to meet the future needs of our clients."
Aberdeen has also seen increased interest in its diversified
growth strategies and its overall solutions
capabilities.
It has received interest from investors in alternative asset
classes, such as private equity, infrastructure or hedge funds
and has launched products in this area.
One recent example from Aberdeen is its Alternative
Diversified Equity Fund (AADE Fund), a €200m liquid
equity market neutral fund that it launched on 24 November with
a German institutional investor looking to diversify into hedge
funds.