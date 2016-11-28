Free Trial Corporate Access


Search
Global Investor Magazine
You are here: Skip Navigation LinksHomeAberdeen revenue falls 14%
RSS feeds
Global Investor Magazine Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Email a friend

  • Please enter a maximum of 5 recipients. Use ; to separate more than one email address.


Aberdeen revenue falls 14%

28 November 2016


AuM rose to £312.1bn, an increase of 10% from £283.7bn in 2015

Read more: Aberdeen Asset Management Simon Troughton

Aberdeen Asset Management, Europe’s third-largest listed fund house, saw its net revenue drop by 14% to £1,007.1m from £1,169m in the year to September. 

AuM rose to £312.1bn, an increase of 10% from £283.7bn in 2015. Equities (£89.1bn) and multi-asset classes (£89.9bn) predominantly contributed to this total, although these figures also benefitted from rising global indices.

"It’s to do with the £32.8bn outflows, such as from our higher margin equity products," said James Thornley, Aberdeen’s head of corporate communications, commenting on this year’s decline. "These also include outflows from lower margin businesses, such as insurance mandates."

Simon Troughton, Aberdeen’s chairman, said in a statement: "Equity net outflows have reduced to £13.6bn this year from £16.4bn in 2015, with much of the improvement being in the second half year." 

Fixed income performance remains solid "albeit the continuing low yield environment is a difficult one in which to excel with more traditional products".

Thornley stressed that emerging market sentiment had improved, with Aberdeen experiencing net inflows during the final quarter of our financial year.  

"However, since Donald Trump was elected [emerging market] investor sentiment has moved from positive as investors wait to see what a Trump presidency will mean," he added. "There is a lot of rhetoric about protectionism – the question is whether that will play out."

Troughton added: "Despite the recent blip, the returning interest in emerging markets is a positive." 

Also on the positive side, he added that the acquisitions of FLAG Capital Management, Arden Asset Management, Advance Emerging Capital and Parmenion Capital Partners "have brought wider capabilities and resource to our alternatives business, as well as the opportunity to develop our digital distribution capacity to meet the future needs of our clients."

Aberdeen has also seen increased interest in its diversified growth strategies and its overall solutions capabilities. 

It has received interest from investors in alternative asset classes, such as private equity, infrastructure or hedge funds and has launched products in this area.

One recent example from Aberdeen is its Alternative Diversified Equity Fund (AADE Fund), a €200m liquid equity market neutral fund that it launched on 24 November with a German institutional investor looking to diversify into hedge funds.
Have your say

  • All comments are subject to editorial review.
    All fields are compulsory.

 

  1. BNY Mellon’s Jim Malgieri to retire in 2017

  2. ESG investing: Facing the future

  3. Russia’s NSD working with Bloomberg on OTC repo collateral service

  4. BNP Paribas' Campenon sees tough year ahead for asset managers

  5. Eurex makes two derivatives hires


Follow us on Twitter


back to top
Change font size: Switch to default font size Switch to medium font size Switch to large font size

Home

Asset Management

Asset Servicing

Regions

My account

About us

Trade Bodies


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2016 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.