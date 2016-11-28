Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Deutsche Börse and Bundesbank present blockchain prototype
28 November 2016
The pair plan to develop the prototype further over the next few months
Read more:
blockchain
settlement
Clearstream and Eurex owner Deutsche Börse has
presented a blockchain-based prototype built to support the
settlement of securities.
The group, which is currently merging with the London Stock
Exchange, has worked on the technology with Deutsche
Bundesbank, Germany's central bank.
The system is designed to provide the technical
functionality for the settlement of securities in
delivery-versus-payment mode for centrally-issued digital
coins, as well as the pure transfer of either digital coins or
digital securities alone.
It is also capable of settling basic corporate actions such
as coupon payments on securities and the redemption of maturing
securities.
The pair plan to develop the prototype further over the next
few months.
"We want to work together to find out whether this
technology can be used for financial transactions, and if so,
how this can be achieved," said explained Carl-Ludwig Thiele,
member of Deutsche Bundesbank's executive board.
Carsten Kengeter, chief executive of Deutsche Börse AG
added: "Along with the Deutsche Bundesbank we are innovatively
and creatively addressing potentially radical technological
opportunities for the financial sector.
"We will continue to do our utmost to leverage blockchain's
efficiency potential and to better understand and minimise the
associated risks of this technology."