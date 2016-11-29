Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Blockchain firm Paxos adds former NYSE chief onto board
29 November 2016
Blockchain firm Paxos has added the former chief executive
of the New York Stock Exchange to its board.
Duncan Niederauer, a thirty year financial services veteran,
served as the head of NYSE from 2007-2014 and was previously a
partner at Goldman Sachs.
His appointment follows a series of post-trade settlement
collaborations involving Paxos, including a deal with Euroclear
to create a blockchain settlement service for the gold
market.
itBit officially rebranded as Paxos earlier this
year.
"Duncan has been at the forefront of innovation and
transformation in capital markets and will be instrumental as
we continue to grow," said Paxos chief executive Charles
Cascarilla.
"I'm delighted to join the Paxos Board of Directors during a
time of evolution within capital markets," added
Niederauer.
"Blockchain technology promises to revolutionize post-trade
clearing infrastructure and Paxos' Bankchain platform is poised
to offer unique market efficiencies and automation for the
benefit of all investors."