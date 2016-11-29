Free Trial Corporate Access


Blockchain firm Paxos adds former NYSE chief onto board

29 November 2016


Blockchain firm Paxos has added the former chief executive of the New York Stock Exchange to its board.

Duncan Niederauer, a thirty year financial services veteran, served as the head of NYSE from 2007-2014 and was previously a partner at Goldman Sachs.

His appointment follows a series of post-trade settlement collaborations involving Paxos, including a deal with Euroclear to create a blockchain settlement service for the gold market.

itBit officially rebranded as Paxos earlier this year.

"Duncan has been at the forefront of innovation and transformation in capital markets and will be instrumental as we continue to grow," said Paxos chief executive Charles Cascarilla. 

"I'm delighted to join the Paxos Board of Directors during a time of evolution within capital markets," added Niederauer. 

"Blockchain technology promises to revolutionize post-trade clearing infrastructure and Paxos' Bankchain platform is poised to offer unique market efficiencies and automation for the benefit of all investors."
