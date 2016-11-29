Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Banca IMI shuts down New York sec lending desk
29 November 2016
Senior figures including Larry Meyers and Jack Palmieri have left the company
Banca IMI has shut down its securities lending desk in New
York.
The firm’s US broker dealer arm - Banca IMI
Securities Corp – exited the stock loan business in
October, Global Investor/ISF understands.
Senior figures including Larry Meyers and Jack Palmieri have
left the company.
The US subsidiary will continue to offer other
investment banking and capital market services.
The wider Banca IMI business, part of Intesa Sanpaolo, still
operates as a significant dealer in Europe's equity and
bond markets.
The firm’s European stock loan desks, run by
Barbara Ferri, remain open for business.