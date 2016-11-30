Variation margin collateral will be ‘huge challenge’

The impending key deadline for the collateralisation of
non-cleared derivatives under EMIR has reawakened fears that
there may be a shortage of eligible assets to cover trades,
delegates heard at the Global Custody Forum in London
yesterday.
The EU regulation requires counterparties, which exceed
certain thresholds, to collateralise non-cleared derivative
transactions, with initial margin at the opening of the trade
and topped up with variation margin on a daily basis.
The requirements are gradually being phased in but March
2017 is a key date as this is when all counterparties will be
required to post variation margin.
"This is a huge big bang," said Ted Leveroni, chief
commercial officer, DTCCEuroclear GlobalCollateral.
"March is a huge challenge. The buy-side community and
custodians see three big challenges – repapering, the
increase in the volume of collateral transactions and the
decreased settlement period."
"Dealers are dealing with thousands and thousands of
entities and they are going to have to repaper all of them." He
said that while some firms may have the resources and
"bandwidth" to cope with repapering, the entity on the other
side of the trade may not "and they are going to have to
prioritise who they are going to repaper with".
He estimated that there would be a huge increase in the
volume of collateral transactions – calls could be
"two, three or four times" current levels.
The new requirement will increase the demand for eligible
assets, high quality liquid assets (HQLA), by a large but
unknown amount. While a collateral squeeze is undesirable it
could be alleviated through securities lending and benefit
owners of eligible assets.
Jan Heckler, managing director, head business services asset
management, Swiss Re said: "The prices of HQLA are increasing
so owners can potentially benefit from this. However, what we
also saw when we tried to recall these securities is that it is
really difficult to do so on time."
A number of regulations – from EMIR to Dodd-Frank
and Basel III – have increased the demand for HQLA
leading to widespread predictions a few years ago that they
would create a collateral squeeze and therefore higher fee
rates. It has so far has not happened but additional demand is
on the verge of emerging.
Bill Foley, director, Foley O'Neill, added: "Those rates had
not actually kicked in – they were always on the
horizon. People became a bit complacent but these [regulatory
requirements] are very much in front of our faces right now. In
terms of securities lending, there are potentially some very,
very healthy returns available."