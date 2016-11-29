Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Fund managers react to government’s green paper proposal
29 November 2016
Additional measures proposed by UK government set to strengthen investors’ hand on executive pay
Pensions and investment management firms
have welcomed the proposals by the UK government to publish a
green paper on executive pay.
Leon Kamhi, head of responsibility at
Hermes Investment arrangement, commented:
"The additional measures proposed today by
the government look set to strengthen investors’
hand on pay, and it is now incumbent on both companies and us
as investors to response to the challenge of excessive
executive remuneration."
Corporate governance reform,
which will be delivered by business secretary Greg Clark to
parliament, asks whether shareholders should have the binding
vote on executive pay, how employees should receive "voice" in
the boardrooms boardroom and whether private companies should
be subjected to some of the rules faced by public
companies.
"Our members are concerned by the rising
levels of executive pay and believe the justification for this
increase is weak," said Luke Hildyard, policy lead for
stewardship and corporate governance at Pensions and Lifetime
Savings Association (PLSA). "We are pleased that the
government’s green paper is expected to include
proposals that we have previously advocated, including the
publication of intra-company pay ratios."
The idea of the "CEO-to-median-employee
pay ratio" is supported by Hermes, as it pressurises the boards
to explain the rationale behind the level of executive
remuneration and disparities in pay across the
organisation.
Kamhi stressed that the boards of both
public and private companies need to be ore "diverse" and
"recognise the critical contribution that employees make to the
success of every company." He would also like to see the
government go further and propose on boards.
"All companies, whether public or private,
need to be working on behalf of the beneficiaries who are
invested in them," Kamhi added.
PLSA is due to publish its AGM report on
Thursday, which will highlight how its pension fund members
feel about current levels of executive pay.