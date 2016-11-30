Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
US investment firm Putnam strengthens EMEA team
30 November 2016
Daniel Melley spent 17 years at Mercer before joining Winton Capital in 2015
Daniel Melley has joined Putnam
Investments to spearhead the firm's institutional business
across EMEA.
London-based Melley joins from
Winton Capital, a $30bn hedge fund, where he served as global
head of consultant relations.
He will now oversee Putnam's institutional sales and
consultant relations in EMEA and report to Jeffrey Gould, head
of Putnam Global Institutional Management.
"In the coming years, we expect to see an ongoing evolution
of the institutional marketplace within Europe, the Middle East
and Africa, presenting its own unique set of opportunities,"
said Gould.
"As the region continues to seek an array of innovative
strategies, leading investment thought leadership and an
unyielding commitment to service, Putnam, under
Dan’s leadership, is well-positioned to be a
partner of choice - providing tailored, long-term solutions."
Headquartered in Boston, Putnam has around 100 institutional
clients worldwide including a mix of sovereign wealth funds,
foundations and pension plans.
The firm offers multi-asset absolute return strategies and
alternative fixed income and equity products.