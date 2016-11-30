Free Trial Corporate Access


US investment firm Putnam strengthens EMEA team

30 November 2016


Daniel Melley spent 17 years at Mercer before joining Winton Capital in 2015

Daniel Melley has joined Putnam Investments to spearhead the firm's institutional business across EMEA. 

London-based Melley joins from Winton Capital, a $30bn hedge fund, where he served as global head of consultant relations. 

He will now oversee Putnam's institutional sales and consultant relations in EMEA and report to Jeffrey Gould, head of Putnam Global Institutional Management. 

"In the coming years, we expect to see an ongoing evolution of the institutional marketplace within Europe, the Middle East and Africa, presenting its own unique set of opportunities," said Gould.

"As the region continues to seek an array of innovative strategies, leading investment thought leadership and an unyielding commitment to service, Putnam, under Dan’s leadership, is well-positioned to be a partner of choice - providing tailored, long-term solutions."    

Headquartered in Boston, Putnam has around 100 institutional clients worldwide including a mix of sovereign wealth funds, foundations and pension plans.

The firm offers multi-asset absolute return strategies and alternative fixed income and equity products. 
