Short sellers up their bets ahead of Italian referendum

Investors are cashing out of Italian-exposed ETFs and
shorting bank stocks ahead of a crucial referendum in the
country on Sunday.
Billed as a key event for political stability and
Italy’s future, the vote sees Prime Minister
Matteo Renzi’s political career pinned on asking
Italians if they support his plan to overhaul the
country’s national constitution.
A "yes" vote on December 4th should reinforce Renzi's
mandate and allow him to push forward with his economic
reforms. However if Renzi were to lose by a hefty margin,
he’d likely step down.
That could mean the populist Five Star Movement, the
country’s largest opposition group, make some
significant gains.
Statistics from Markit show Italian shorting activity is up
10% from a year ago with banks leading the way.
"After its poor track record of predicting election results
in recent months, the market is taking no chances with regards
to Italy’s upcoming referendum as both equities
and credit investors are actively seeking protection heading
into Sunday’s vote," analyst Simon Colvin wrote on
Wednesday.
The average demand to borrow the Italian constituents of the
Stoxx 600 index now stands at 3% of shares outstanding.
Two thirds of the Italian financials which feature in the
index have 3% or more of their shares out on loan.
Shares in Union DI Banche Italiane (UBI) and Banca Popolare
Di Milano are among those in demand.
Insurance firms Unipolsai Assicurazioni and Assicurazioni
Generali also have more than 3% of their shares now out on loan
to short sellers betting on a price drop.
ETF fail to stem outflows
IHS Markit’s analysis shows that Italian
exposed ETFs are continuing their bad run after outflows in
each of the first three quarters of the year. A record
€720m was withdrawn in Q3.
"These outflows, combined with the plunging equity values,
means that the capital invested in Italy through ETFs has
shrunk by a massive 40% since the start of the year," Colvin
concluded.
Italian law prohibits the
publication of official opinion polls in the two weeks leading
up to an election, so there’s little guidance for
markets.
"Polls [published before the ban]
suggest the vote will fail, and if it does, PM Renzi will
likely resign," said David Folkerts-Landau, chief economist at
Deutsche Bank.
"The sell-off in Italian assets
indicates that this outcome is being priced, but as long as
immediate elections and a eurosceptic government are possible,
market stress can build further."
Joel Kruger, FX strategist at LMAX
Exchange, added: "The rise of populism around the globe, as
reflected by the shocking outcomes in the EU referendum and US
election are fueling an added layer of intensity to the Italian
referendum that may in fact be overstated."