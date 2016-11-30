ESMA pressed to abandon strict sub-custody segregation

The
European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has been
strongly urged to abandon the strict interpretation of the
segregation of client assets throughout the custody chain, at
the Global Custody Forum in London today.
The introduction of the Alternative
Investment Fund Managers Directive (AIFMD) and the UCITS V
Directive, introduced in July 2014 and March
2016 respectively, left open the interpretation of the
segregation of client assets.
"The first thing that comes to mind is the
open point on AIFMD and UCITS V," said James Farrugia, partner
at Ganado Advocates. "Do we need to segregate AIF assets, UCITS
assets and assets belonging to other clients all the way down
the custody chain or not?"
While it has been decided by ESMA, and
accepted by the industry, that assets must be segregated into
UCITS, AIF or other investor groups at the client-facing
depositary level – which is liable for assets
– it remains undecided whether this must be maintained
at non-client-facing levels of sub-custody below the
depositary.
The asset segregation regime is designed
to ensure that the ownership of assets is clearly identifiable
and robustly protected in the event of an insolvency. ESMA is
considering the responses to its consultation, which closed in
September, ahead of submitting its re-drafted technical
standards to the European Commission.
The panellists welcomed the notion that
ESMA, which unusually consulted twice on the issue, has
demonstrated "a bit of backtracking".
"If EMSA adopts a hard position, it is
because it does not recognise the distinction between
segregation and omnibus structure," said Farrugia. He added
that the regulatory institution "seems to be unable how these
two principles can work together on the level of protection for
the assets".
The panel, and seemingly a majority of the
delegates, was in agreement that asset segregation according to
investment vehicle type beyond the client-facing depositary
bank does not serve a purpose except to increase risk of error.
"If we had segregation down the chain in UCITS assets, for
example, I think it would only create more operational risk,"
commented Farrugia.
Farrugia noted that clients might need
separate accounts for tax reclaim purposes but segregating them
just for the sake of having "different buckets all the way down
the custody chain" is "useless".
Susan Wright, regulatory and compliance
specialist at the Investment Association, was in agreement: "I
can’t see at the moment why there would be any
benefit to introduce further risk," she said.
"At the end of the day, the entity which
needs to maintain proper records of the ownership of those
assets is the custodian or depositary that is facing the
client," said Farrugia. "The custodian needs to do their job
and ensure their contracts are robust."
"There is a clear obligation under AIFMD
and UCITS V that the depositary facing the client must be
satisfied and undertake extensive due diligence," Farrugia
added.
Moderator Habib Motani, partner at
Clifford Chance, added that the issue was not the segregation
of client assets from those of the custodian, "that is a
given", but whether it is beneficial to segregate at all levels
of sub-custody in terms of vehicle type.