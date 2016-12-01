Beneficial owners urged to engage

It is becoming increasing important for
beneficial owners to gain a deeper understanding of how returns are generated
from their lending programmes if they are to optimise the revenues, delegates
heard at the Global Custody Forum in London this week.
Simon Lee, managing director of business
development, EMEA and APAC, eSecLending, said: “It cannot be stressed enough,
how much the cost of regulation is affecting performance for beneficial owners,
now and in the coming years.”
From the increasing regulatory costs borrowers,
in terms of the collateral they hold and pledge, to those on agent lenders
indemnifying clients, as well as how counterparties are “not treated equally” in
the market, there are many considerations that inevitably affects revenues. “If you combine all of those factors,
there is a significant variance in lender [beneficial owner] performance,” said
Lee.
He added that to optimise programmes beneficial
owners “really need to understand how regulatory costs are affecting them,
their service providers and those that are borrowing their assets. If they
address those questions, they can position themselves very well to optimise
their portfolios”.
In a few years, Lee expects to see
that the “beneficial owners that have engaged and addressed those issues and
optimising performance, securities lending revenue will become more and more
important part of their day-to-day… management of fund performance.”
“Those beneficial owners that don’t – those at
the lower end of the spectrum with smaller portfolios – I can see some of them
walking away. If a programme is structured such that borrowers do not want to
borrow the revenue may not justify participating.”
Ali Kazimi, managing director, Hansuke
Consulting, said that while there are perhaps more lenders than ever, and
almost all had returned that left or suspended programmes during the crisis,
the terms under which they did so were very different.
“In the lending arena it becomes more
sophisticated very quickly. What is the quality of the terms both on the agency
side, the principle agreement you have, and also on the street side – the tax
transfer and the effects they have – all very important now.”
He added that understanding counterparty risk
and tax implications were also very important.: “What you are seeing now is tax
policies that cover the lending book. And, I think this is going to increase
even more.”
Bill Foley, director, Foley O'Neill, added: “Lending
has a very healthy future, but a different one that will be driven by
regulation and technology. There will be new routes to markets and, if we think
about how SFTR reporting will be addressed, even now companies are putting
together the ways to connect to trade repositories.
“The opportunities for beneficial owners will be
vast, yet different.”