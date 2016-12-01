No need for regulators to fear blockchain, says Euroclear

Regulators should not fear the use of distributed ledger
technology (DLT) in the post-trade industry, according to
experts at Euroclear, the world’s largest central
securities depository (CSD).
Major banks, start-ups such and established market
infrastructure firms including CSDs and exchanges are making
large scale investments in DLT, known as blockchain.
Much of the attention is focused on cutting costs and
improving efficiency in the unglamorous post-trade environment,
the pipework of the capital markets where securities are
settled and stored.
Euroclear, for example, is developing a system for
settling gold trades using blockchain. Other firms, including
UBS, are is working on a prototype virtual currency used to
settle mainstream financial markets transactions.
However, the current regulatory and legal environment
isn’t built to facilitate the wide-spread use of
DLT in the post-trade space and regulators, including the FSOC
in the US, are warning that blockchain potentially poses risks
to financial stability.
European securities watchdog ESMA is also focusing on
blockchain but has not yet taken a public position on the
desirability or practicalities of using DLT in a securities
post-trade environment.
"Our view is that regulators should not fear the use of
smart contracts and DLT any more than any other automated
computer-based process prevalent throughout the settlement
industry - all of which are vulnerable to mistakes in the
underlying coding architecture," Paul Symons,
Euroclear’s head of government relations, wrote in
a recent whitepaper produced with law firm Slaughter &
May.
"Key regulatory questions will be: In a distributed system,
who should be held responsible for any operational failures in
the blockchain? Where a mistake is spotted, how should it be
rectified?" he added.
The house view at Euroclear is that DLT in securities
safekeeping and settlement could yield substantial benefits
including reduced settlement latency, reduced operational and
custody risk, increased transparency and date securities as
well as reduced intermediation of recordkeeping.
Euroclear's whitepaper argues that that use of blockchain by
a CSD should not by itself trigger any specific regulatory
approvals.
"In our view, CSDs could have an important role to play in a
blockchain-based settlement system. As 'custodians of the
code,’ CSDs could exercise oversight of, and take
responsibility for, the operation of the relevant blockchain
protocol and any associated smart contracts."
However, CSDs must ensure that, irrespective of the
technology they use, they continue to meet their existing (and
numerous) regulatory obligations and standards under, in
particular, the CSDR and the CPMI-IOSCO Principles for
FMIs.
"We believe that there are two approaches which regulators
could adopt now, whilst ensuring investor protection and
systemic stability," Symons added.
"First, a first 'principles-based’ regulation
may be particularly suitable at this early stage in the
adoption of DLT, compared to 'black letter law.’
Principles are more flexible and easier to modify in response
to unforeseen issues as the technology beds in."
Secondly, and perhaps in parallel, Euroclear’s
experts suggest regulators could also work with firms to foster
disruptive innovation in this area and to help firms overcome
the significant monetary, technical and regulatory barriers to
wide-scale adoption of DLT in this industry.