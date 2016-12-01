Free Trial Corporate Access


OCC stock loan volumes continue to grow

01 December 2016


Stock loan activity at OCC is up 38% year-to-date

Read more: OCC securities lending

OCC’s securities lending platform is continuing to attract new business. 

The Chicago-based firm’s central clearing service for stock loan trades saw volumes rise 35% in November.

Heading into the final month of 2016, activity is up 38% year-to-date with 1,741,274 new loan transactions.

As a principle counterparty OCC becomes the lender to the borrower and the borrower to the lender for each transaction.

Eurex Clearing, part of Deutsche Borse, offers a similar CCP service for securities lending in Europe.

A statement on Thursday from OCC added that the group experienced the highest November ever for options volume and third highest month ever for cleared futures volume.

 
