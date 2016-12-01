Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
OCC stock loan volumes continue to grow
01 December 2016
Stock loan activity at OCC is up 38% year-to-date
OCC’s securities lending platform is continuing
to attract new business.
The Chicago-based firm’s central clearing
service for stock loan trades saw volumes rise 35% in
November.
Heading into the final month of 2016, activity is up 38%
year-to-date with 1,741,274 new loan transactions.
As a principle counterparty OCC becomes the lender to the
borrower and the borrower to the lender for each
transaction.
Eurex Clearing, part of Deutsche Borse, offers a similar CCP
service for securities lending in Europe.
A statement on Thursday from OCC added that the group
experienced the highest November ever for options volume and
third highest month ever for cleared futures volume.