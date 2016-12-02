SunGard veteran Traquair announces retirement

Brian Traquair, head of FIS' capital markets business, has announced his retirement.

Toronto-based Traquair first joined SunGard in 2001 and became an executive vice president at the firm in 2014.

FIS acquired SunGard last year.

He focused on providing sell-side solutions across asset types for front, middle and back office needs of banks and broker-dealers.

Risk and compliance, securities finance and post-trade derivatives are all areas of expertise for Traquair, who worked at Loanet from 1995 before it was bought by SunGard six years later.

In total Traquair has spent 37 years in the financial services industry.

"I made many friends and leave a stellar team in place," Traquair said in an online post.

"I am now considering roles in non-profit organisation management, small business incubation and board positions in Canada."