SunGard veteran Traquair announces retirement
02 December 2016
Traquair specialised in risk and compliance and securities finance
Brian Traquair, head of FIS' capital markets business, has
announced his retirement.
Toronto-based Traquair first joined SunGard in 2001 and
became an executive vice president at the firm in
2014.
FIS acquired SunGard last year.
He focused on providing sell-side solutions across asset
types for front, middle and back office needs of banks and
broker-dealers.
Risk and compliance, securities finance and post-trade
derivatives are all areas of expertise for Traquair, who worked
at Loanet from 1995 before it was bought by SunGard six years
later.
In total Traquair has spent 37 years in the financial
services industry.
"I made many friends and leave a stellar team in place,"
Traquair said in an online post.
"I am now considering roles in non-profit organisation
management, small business incubation and board positions in
Canada."