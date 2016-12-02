Free Trial Corporate Access


Amundi expands multi-asset team

02 December 2016


Read more: Amundi Laurent Tignard Raphael Sobotka

Amundi, Europe’s largest asset manager by AuM, has appointed Laurent Tignard as head of multi-assets for institutional clients and Raphaël Sobotka as head of multi-assets for retail clients.

Both based in Paris, Tignard and Sobotka report to Vincent Mortier, global head of multi-assets and deputy chief investment officer (CIO) of Amundi Group.

Tignard joins from Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management, where he was CEO for three years. Before that, he was CEO of HSBC Global AM France and Halbis Capital Management. In 2003, he was appointed CIO of HSBC Asset Management Europe.

Sobotka has been with Amundi since September 2014, where he was responsible for multi-assets management for institutional clients. Previously Sobotka was CIO of HSBC Multimanager EMEA, based in London, for seven years. Prior to that, he served as head of investments for continental Europe at HSBC Multimanager for five years.

In their new roles, Tignard and Sobotka will help Amundi develop further in multi assets for retail investors and institutions.
