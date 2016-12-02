Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Amundi expands multi-asset team
02 December 2016
Amundi, Europe’s largest asset
manager by AuM, has
appointed Laurent Tignard as head of multi-assets for
institutional clients and Raphaël Sobotka as head of
multi-assets for retail clients.
Both based in Paris, Tignard and Sobotka
report to Vincent Mortier, global head of multi-assets and
deputy chief investment officer (CIO) of Amundi Group.
Tignard joins from Edmond de Rothschild
Asset Management, where he was CEO for three years. Before that, he was CEO of HSBC Global
AM France and Halbis Capital Management. In 2003, he was
appointed CIO of HSBC Asset Management Europe.
Sobotka has been with Amundi since September
2014, where he was responsible for multi-assets management for
institutional clients. Previously Sobotka was CIO of HSBC
Multimanager EMEA, based in London, for seven years. Prior to
that, he served as head of investments for continental Europe
at HSBC Multimanager for five years.
In their new roles, Tignard and Sobotka will
help Amundi develop further in multi assets for retail
investors and institutions.