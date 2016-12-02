Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Deutsche Bank to cut clients from trading business
02 December 2016
Shares in the German lender have fallen by 37% over the past twelve months
Read more:
Deutsche Bank
trading
cuts
Deutsche Bank's Global Markets division is cutting ties with
thousands of clients, according to a memo seen on Friday by the
Wall Street Journal.
The firm will reduce financial services it offers to over
3,000 clients, including hedge funds, in debt and equities
trading.
An internal note to staff said the change is with "immediate
effect" and designed to balance "risk, revenue and
profitability".
The bank’s global equities business is built on
three product lines – equity trading, equity
derivatives and global prime finance.
Its debt business covers across FX, rates, credit and
emerging markets.
Both units are housed within the Global Markets
division.
Last year Deutsche Bank’s chief executive John
Cryan said the lender would reduce the number of clients in its
Global Markets and Corporate & Investment Banking divisions
by about 50%.
He also said that 80% of the investment bank's income came
from 30% of clients
Shares in the German lender have fallen by 37% over the past
twelve months.
The bank is currently finalising talks with US justice
authorities over a multi-billion dollar fine.