Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
OppenheimerFunds names EMEA distribution head
05 December 2016
New hires supports recent launch of UCITS-fund platform
OppenheimerFunds
has named Doug
Stewart as
head of its European, Middle East and Africa
distribution.
The appointment supports the growth of
OppenheimerFunds’ international platform, which
includes the recent launch of an Ireland-domiciled UCITS-fund
offering.
London-based Stewart will be responsible for marketing and
distribution efforts throughout EMEA.
He will report to Steve Paddon, head of institutional &
international at OFI Global Asset Management, a subsidiary of
OppenheimerFunds serving institutional investors.
Prior to joining OppenheimerFunds, Stewart spent 14 years with
AllianceBernstein.
"We are pleased to bring some of our most compelling investment
strategies to an international audience, to help meet the needs
of our evolving client base," said Art Steinmetz, chairman and
chief executive of OppenheimerFunds.
"Expansion to non-U.S. markets is a core element of our long
term engagement with institutional investors," added John
McDonough, OppenheimerFunds’ head of
distribution.
"We’re delighted to welcome Doug to the team as we
build our reach globally, and continue our focus on developing
long-term client-centric solutions that differentiate us in the
marketplace.