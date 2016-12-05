Free Trial Corporate Access


OppenheimerFunds names EMEA distribution head

05 December 2016


New hires supports recent launch of UCITS-fund platform

OppenheimerFunds has named  Doug Stewart as head of its European, Middle East and Africa distribution.

The appointment supports the growth of OppenheimerFunds’ international platform, which includes the recent launch of an Ireland-domiciled UCITS-fund offering.

London-based Stewart will be responsible for marketing and distribution efforts throughout EMEA.

He will report to Steve Paddon, head of institutional & international at OFI Global Asset Management, a subsidiary of OppenheimerFunds serving institutional investors.

Prior to joining OppenheimerFunds, Stewart spent 14 years with AllianceBernstein.

"We are pleased to bring some of our most compelling investment strategies to an international audience, to help meet the needs of our evolving client base," said Art Steinmetz, chairman and chief executive of OppenheimerFunds.  

"Expansion to non-U.S. markets is a core element of our long term engagement with institutional investors," added John McDonough, OppenheimerFunds’ head of distribution.

"We’re delighted to welcome Doug to the team as we build our reach globally, and continue our focus on developing long-term client-centric solutions that differentiate us in the marketplace.
