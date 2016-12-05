Markets stabilise as Italians reject Renzi reform plans

Italian Prime Minister Matteo
Renzi has resigned after losing his referendum on
constitutional and voting reforms.
Having staked his political
career on the vote, the larger-than-expected defeat (59% vs.
41%) left him no choice but to announce his intended
resignation.
After falling in early trading,
London’s FTSE 100 index recovered on Monday to
stand 10 points, or 0.15%, higher at 6,740.73
Other European stock markets
were also higher, although Italy's FTSE MIB fell 0.1%.
Shares in Italian
bank UniCredit were down 6% while troubled
lender Monte dei Paschi saw its stock fall 3%.
Viktor Nossek, director of research at ETF provider and
sponsor WisdomTree, said it was a tough day for
Italy’s economy – and indeed Europe in
general – as Italy’s position within the
EU is now threatened.
"At the epicentre are the Italian banks which pose the
biggest systemic risks for the Eurozone.
"We expect investor sentiment to sour and the credit rating
agencies to downgrade Italy’s sovereign rating if
the stresses on banks intensify, instigating a marked sell off
of these debt securities that will put balance sheets under
even more pressure than the bad loans are already doing."
Azad Zangana, senior European economist & strategist at
Schroders, said Renzi was Italy’s "best hope" of
enacting badly-needed economic and structural reforms, and
called his departure a "major blow" for Italy’s
medium to long-term outlook.
"Turning down the constitutional reform means that political
volatility will rise, the fiscal path will stay shaky and
growth low," added Morgan Stanley analyst Daniele
Antonucci.
However, Antonucci reckons that a forthcoming electoral law
diffusing power, rather than concentrating it, lowers the
probability that the anti-establishment, Eurosceptic Five Star
Movement wins the next election.
ECB’s plans
In a note to clients, David Zahn at Franklin Templeton Fixed
Income Group, said he does not not anticipate the result of the
referendum this week to have any major impact on the
ECB’s plans.
"We think this result reaffirms its expected position of
extending QE for at least another six months, given the
continued European political risk.
"Looking further ahead, we think the next major event to be
watching is the French elections in Spring, the rhetoric
leading up to the election, and specifically, whether the far
right party there could come to power, which we think could
have significant impacts for European project."