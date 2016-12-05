Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
EU funds AuM hit new record in September
05 December 2016
Net inflows in UCITS and AIF funds continued rapid recent trend
Net inflows into UCITS and alternative investment funds
(AIFs) totalled €50bn in September, according to figures
released today by the European Fund and Asset Management
Association (EFAMA). The comparable figure for August was
€55bn.
Bernard Delbecque, senior director for economics and
research at EFAMA, said: "The high level of net inflows into
UCITS and AIF recorded in July-September –
€171bn, of which €50bn in September –
confirms the high level of confidence investors have in
European investment funds."
UCITS registered net inflows of €30bn, up from
€51bn in August. Long-term UCITS (excluding money
market funds) recorded net inflows of €28bn (compared to
€33bn in August). Equity funds recorded net sales of
€2bn (€1bn). Net sales of bond funds were slower at
€16bn (€25bn). Multi-asset funds increased to
€7bn (€4bn).
Net sales of UCITS money market funds slowed sharply to
€2bn from €18bn in August.
AIFs recorded net inflows of €20bn, up from €4bn
in August. All AIF categories benefited from a rise in net
inflows in September.
Total net assets of European investment funds stood at
€13,808bn at September, compared to €13,320bn at the
end of 2015. Net assets of UCITS and AIF totaled
€8,450bn and €5,359bn respectively.
28 national associations representing more than 99% of
total UCITS and AIF assets provided EFAMA with net
sales data.