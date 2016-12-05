EU funds AuM hit new record in September

Net inflows into UCITS and alternative investment funds (AIFs) totalled €50bn in September, according to figures released today by the European Fund and Asset Management Association (EFAMA). The comparable figure for August was €55bn.

Bernard Delbecque, senior director for economics and research at EFAMA, said: "The high level of net inflows into UCITS and AIF recorded in July-September – €171bn, of which €50bn in September – confirms the high level of confidence investors have in European investment funds."

UCITS registered net inflows of €30bn, up from €51bn in August. Long-term UCITS (excluding money market funds) recorded net inflows of €28bn (compared to €33bn in August). Equity funds recorded net sales of €2bn (€1bn). Net sales of bond funds were slower at €16bn (€25bn). Multi-asset funds increased to €7bn (€4bn).

Net sales of UCITS money market funds slowed sharply to €2bn from €18bn in August.

AIFs recorded net inflows of €20bn, up from €4bn in August. All AIF categories benefited from a rise in net inflows in September.

Total net assets of European investment funds stood at €13,808bn at September, compared to €13,320bn at the end of 2015. Net assets of UCITS and AIF totaled €8,450bn and €5,359bn respectively.

28 national associations representing more than 99% of total UCITS and AIF assets provided EFAMA with net sales data.