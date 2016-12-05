Free Trial Corporate Access


EU funds AuM hit new record in September

05 December 2016


Net inflows in UCITS and AIF funds continued rapid recent trend

Net inflows into UCITS and alternative investment funds (AIFs) totalled €50bn in September, according to figures released today by the European Fund and Asset Management Association (EFAMA). The comparable figure for August was €55bn.

Bernard Delbecque, senior director for economics and research at EFAMA, said: "The high level of net inflows into UCITS and AIF recorded in July-September – €171bn, of which €50bn in September – confirms the high level of confidence investors have in European investment funds."

UCITS registered net inflows of €30bn, up from €51bn in August. Long-term UCITS (excluding money market funds) recorded net inflows of €28bn (compared to €33bn in August). Equity funds recorded net sales of €2bn (€1bn). Net sales of bond funds were slower at €16bn (€25bn). Multi-asset funds increased to €7bn (€4bn).

Net sales of UCITS money market funds slowed sharply to €2bn from €18bn in August.

AIFs recorded net inflows of €20bn, up from €4bn in August. All AIF categories benefited from a rise in net inflows in September.

Total net assets of European investment funds stood at €13,808bn at September, compared to €13,320bn at the end of 2015. Net assets of UCITS and AIF totaled €8,450bn and €5,359bn respectively. 

28 national associations representing more than 99% of total UCITS and AIF assets provided EFAMA with net sales data.
