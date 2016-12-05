Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Credit Suisse exec Burraston joins IFM Investors
05 December 2016
Paul Burraston has worked for CSAM Alternatives, Metropolitan West Securities and Citi
Read more:
IFM
institutional investment
IFM Investors has appointed Paul
Burraston as business development director for North
America.
San Francisco-based Burraston will be responsible for
developing new business opportunities for IFM - a $56bn fund
manager owned by 29 Australian pension funds.
He will also oversee relationships for all asset classes
including infrastructure, debt investments, listed equities and
private capital.
Purraston was most recently director of asset management at
Credit Suisse, where he managed West Coast institutional
distribution for CSAM Alternatives.
He had been with the firm since 2004, when he first joined
as vice president of investment banking, prime services.
Prior to that, he worked at Metropolitan West Securities for
five years and from 1995-1999 held roles in client services
management and global custody and securities lending for Citi
in London.
"We welcome the addition of a
seasoned veteran like Paul to oversee our work in serving our
valued investment partners," said Brian Clarke, head of global
relationship group, IFM Investors.
"With our deep base of
institutional investors in the North American market, we are
uniquely positioned to serve their needs across varied asset
classes.