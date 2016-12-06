Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Shanghai, Shenzhen exchanges add to list of lendable stocks
06 December 2016
Shenzhen is the world's ninth-largest stock exchange by market capitalisation
Mainland China's two stock exchanges, Shanghai and Shenzhen,
have widened the list of stocks available for securities
lending.
Over 70 new securities will be opened up to lending at the
start of next week, bringing the total number across the two
bourses to 950.
The selected stocks have a low PE ratio, large circulation
market value and stable market performance, according to both
firms.
Meanwhile, margin trading rules are being adjusted so that
stocks with static P/E ratios and loss performance will not be
converted as margin.
"The adjustment is beneficial to enhance margin trading and
securities lending and sound and stable development of capital
market," officials wrote in a statement.
On its own, Shenzhen is the world's ninth-largest stock
exchange by market capitalisation and eighth-largest by number
of listed companies.
A new stock-trading link between Shenzhen and Hong Kong
opened on Monday and is similar to the existing Shanghai-Hong
Kong Stock Connect, which was launched in late 2014.
The links are designed to give global investors greater
access to China’s capital markets.