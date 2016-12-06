Pivotal year ahead for banks in 2017, says Morgan Stanley

Reflation, restructuring and regulations will make 2017 a
pivotal year for banks, according to analysts at Morgan
Stanley.
The firm’s London-based equity research team
send out a detailed note this week, listing the fundamental
themes set to impact lenders over the next twelve months.
In short, reflation (via net interest income/trading
revenues), restructuring and regulatory clarity should allow
for more confident returns on capital.
"Rising inflation, higher rates in the US, steeper European
curves, and higher GDP growth (ex UK) are positives for bank
stocks," wrote Magdalena Stoklosa, a managing director at
Morgan Stanley and one of the report’s
authors.
"All European banks have a cost plan – they are
mostly long dated and infrastructure driven harnessing
technology across the business."
Meanwhile as banks continue to restructure and de-risk
business models, the house view at Morgan Stanley is that their
appeal should broaden.
All in the context of finalisation of Basel III framework,
allowing for recalibration of business models and capital
plans.
Stoklosa’s team upgraded SocGen to
'overweight’ and reckon rates, cost restructuring
and regulatory clarity could all support the French bank.
UBS has also been given an 'overweight’ rating
and is also set to benefit in a reflation scenario.
In part, that’s due to its higher exposure to
USD than European peers, better-than-expected cost management
and gearing to equities via investment bank and wealth
management.
Standard Chartered appears on the firm's least
preferred list.
"Consensus revenue and earnings expectations are too bullish
as StanChart is reshaping the business to improve returns,
leading to revenue strain from rationing of asset growth,
tighter credit standards and exit of low return businesses,"
analysts added in the note.
Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley reckons Deutsche Boerse and Moscow
Exchange should be the biggest direct beneficiaries of higher
interest rates. Brokers and European asset managers are also
expected to receive a boost.