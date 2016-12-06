Free Trial Corporate Access


Search
Global Investor Magazine
You are here: Skip Navigation LinksHomePivotal year ahead for banks in 2017, says Morgan Stanley
RSS feeds
Global Investor Magazine Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Email a friend

  • Please enter a maximum of 5 recipients. Use ; to separate more than one email address.


Pivotal year ahead for banks in 2017, says Morgan Stanley

06 December 2016


Reflation restructuring and regulatory clarity should allow for more confident returns

Read more: banks regulation 2017

Reflation, restructuring and regulations will make 2017 a pivotal year for banks, according to analysts at Morgan Stanley.

The firm’s London-based equity research team send out a detailed note this week, listing the fundamental themes set to impact lenders over the next twelve months.

In short, reflation (via net interest income/trading revenues), restructuring and regulatory clarity should allow for more confident returns on capital.

"Rising inflation, higher rates in the US, steeper European curves, and higher GDP growth (ex UK) are positives for bank stocks," wrote Magdalena Stoklosa, a managing director at Morgan Stanley and one of the report’s authors.

"All European banks have a cost plan – they are mostly long dated and infrastructure driven harnessing technology across the business."

Meanwhile as banks continue to restructure and de-risk business models, the house view at Morgan Stanley is that their appeal should broaden.

All in the context of finalisation of Basel III framework, allowing for recalibration of business models and capital plans.

Stoklosa’s team upgraded SocGen to 'overweight’ and reckon rates, cost restructuring and regulatory clarity could all support the French bank.

UBS has also been given an 'overweight’ rating and is also set to benefit in a reflation scenario.

In part, that’s due to its higher exposure to USD than European peers, better-than-expected cost management and gearing to equities via investment bank and wealth management.

Standard Chartered appears on the firm's least preferred list. 

"Consensus revenue and earnings expectations are too bullish as StanChart is reshaping the business to improve returns, leading to revenue strain from rationing of asset growth, tighter credit standards and exit of low return businesses," analysts added in the note.

Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley reckons Deutsche Boerse and Moscow Exchange should be the biggest direct beneficiaries of higher interest rates. Brokers and European asset managers are also expected to receive a boost. 
Have your say

  • All comments are subject to editorial review.
    All fields are compulsory.

 

  1. BNY Mellon’s Jim Malgieri to retire in 2017

  2. ESG investing: Facing the future

  3. Russia’s NSD working with Bloomberg on OTC repo collateral service

  4. BNP Paribas' Campenon sees tough year ahead for asset managers

  5. Eurex makes two derivatives hires


Follow us on Twitter


back to top
Change font size: Switch to default font size Switch to medium font size Switch to large font size

Home

Asset Management

Asset Servicing

Regions

My account

About us

Trade Bodies


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2016 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.