South African fund boutiques gain ground on larger rivals

Independent asset managers in South Africa have attracted
nearly four times the net inflows over the past three years
then their bank/insurance-lead competitors.
Although the larger, traditional players still control 50%
of industry assets, a new study by RMI Investment Managers
finds that banks and insurers with investment arms are only
capturing 20-25% of industry net flows.
As a result, the 126 independent fund houses and boutiques
in the country are gain meaningful traction and now manage
R2.4trn ($180bn), roughly 47% of assets under management in the
country.
This compares to around 45% in the US and 41% in the UK.
"If one takes a closer look at the net flows to independent
asset managers, it is clear that boutiques
('challengers’ which include managers such as
Visio, Truffle, 36One, Prescient, Rezco etc.) have been the
clear winners," RMI’s experts wrote in the
study.
Contenders (managers such as Nedgroup, Prudential and PSG)
have also been able to secure net inflows, but RMI's statistics
show this trend has been waning over the past few quarters.
Meanwhile Foord, Investec, Coronation and Allan Gray have
been suffering declining net inflows over the past three years
as the majority of inflows have been channelled towards
boutiques.
Despite the growth for independents, RMI’s
experts argue that the South African boutique asset management
landscape is still fairly underpenetrated, considering the fact
that only a handful of managers dominate the independent asset
management industry in terms of AUM.
65% of the independent/boutique asset management industry in
South Africa manage less than R5bn. Only 8% of firms manage
more than R50bn.
AUM of R5bn is seen as a critical level, particularly for a
long only asset manager, in order for the business to become
profitable and for larger clients to take the firm
'seriously’.
This could mean that the majority of independent/boutique
asset management industry in South Africa is below this
threshold, suggesting that some kind of consolidation or
failure of smaller firms is likely.
Asset classes and performance
RMI’s figures show 62% of the
independent/boutique asset management industry in South Africa
have active equities as their primary asset class focus.
The same is true when comparing the long only industry to
the hedge fund industry – equity managers dominate in
both.
There is a relative dearth of independent fixed income
boutiques in the country due to higher fee structures, an
institutional bias towards active equity managers and
investment talent in stocks as opposed to bonds.
Over a 3-year period 37% of South African active funds have
beaten their respective benchmarks which is in line with Europe
(36%) but better than the performance of US mutual funds where
only a quarter have been able to outperform their
benchmarks.
South African hedge fund performance has been considerably
better than international peers with ZAR returns 7-8% higher
than the international (USD) returns of their peers.
Even after considering South African hedge fund returns in
USD these funds have still managed to outperform international
peers.