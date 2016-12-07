The blockchain paradox - opinion

In one of his famous paradoxes, the ancient
Greek philosopher Zeno tells us how Achilles decides to race a
tortoise but allows it a head start. When the race begins,
Achilles runs to where the tortoise started but finds it has
already moved. He then runs to the point where the tortoise
moved to, only to again find it slightly ahead. This cycle
continues until Achilles finally gives up exhausted, unable to
ever overtake.
Current blockchain solutions in the financial services industry
have their own logical paradoxes to overcome. A blockchain
ledger needs a validation mechanism, yet this introduces
capacity constraints and latency, which, like Achilles, means
it can never catch up with real-time processing.
While Bitcoin, the original use of blockchain, dealt with
simple transfers of ledger-referenced value, Wall
Street’s full set of interdependent products and
lifecycles represent an Olympic pantheon of events.
Additionally, current blockchain solutions require an
ever-expanding continuous record in order to access any prior
transactions and balances, which ultimately generates a storage
requirement that is not viable. Not only has the blockchain to
catch up; it also faces a continuously moving target. This
problem has no – at least publicised –
solution and often is described conferences as "being worked
on".
Consensus
algorithms
In order to increase the speed of processing and validation in
the ubiquitous consensus algorithm, the industry is looking at
various innovative ideas that include sharded consensus (a
divide-and-conquer mechanism to create a quicker, fragmented,
trusted-node consensus) and lightning networks (where
transactions are agreed outside the main blockchain and then
recorded in it later). While there are benefits of these
solutions they cannot support the real-time transactions that
are critical for market-making or algorithmic trading and
execution.
No use cases yet exist for truly complex transactions. While
there are current use cases involving repo, syndicated loans,
credit default and interest rate swaps that may be complex in
terms of structure, valuation and monitoring, they are all
over-the-counter (OTC) transactions. Such OTC transactions are
based on low-volume, unregistered securities where settlement
is predominantly for payment streams. These merely represent
customised versions of the simplest use cases.
In addition to the speed, capacity and scalability challenges,
there are also complex market interdependencies to consider.
Consider a fund manager selling a bond when that bond had
already been put out on loan by the custodian, the borrowing
broker had passed it on to a hedge fund, the hedge fund sold it
short, and the buyer from the hedge fund is a money market
fund. There is no easy way to represent that complex
interdependent settlement lifecycle in a ledger-referenced
system.
Rather than iteratively enhancing initial, basic blockchains, a
blockchain solution designer has to address the challenges that
are required to support the whole financial services industry.
If a blockchain solution cannot address all of these
challenges, it will have limited use and benefit to the
industry. These include:
·
A flexible means to
code and control multiple lifecycles
·
Ledger processing and validation
that allows for scalability and real-time capacity