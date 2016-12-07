Free Trial Corporate Access


Cowen adds first clients to global prime brokerage platform

07 December 2016


Margin financing and stock loan services are part of Cowen's international offering

Cowen Group has onboarded the first clients to its new international prime brokerage platform in London.

The unit partners with investment managers based in the UK, Europe and elsewhere to address their custody needs as well as trade execution on both a cash and swap basis.

Cowen also offers clients margin financing, stock loan services, portfolio reporting and operational support.

"As we onboard our first UK and Europe-based clients, our goal is to deliver the comprehensive prime brokerage and outsourced trading solutions that have satisfied our clients’ needs in the US for many years," said Kevin LoPrimo, managing director and head of Cowen's international prime brokerage operation.

"This offering will provide local managers with a comprehensive, high caliber offering at a time when larger bank-owned prime brokers are curtailing their support of hedge funds."

LoPrimo's London-based team includes prime brokerage sales, client service and trading personnel hired in recent months. 
