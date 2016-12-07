Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Cowen adds first clients to global prime brokerage platform
07 December 2016
Margin financing and stock loan services are part of Cowen's international offering
Cowen Group has onboarded the first clients to its new
international prime brokerage platform in London.
The unit partners with investment managers based in the UK,
Europe and elsewhere to address their custody needs as well as
trade execution on both a cash and swap basis.
Cowen also offers clients margin financing, stock loan
services, portfolio reporting and operational support.
"As we onboard our first UK and Europe-based clients, our
goal is to deliver the comprehensive prime brokerage and
outsourced trading solutions that have satisfied our
clients’ needs in the US for many years," said
Kevin LoPrimo, managing director and head of Cowen's
international prime brokerage operation.
"This offering will provide local managers with a
comprehensive, high caliber offering at a time when larger
bank-owned prime brokers are curtailing their support of hedge
funds."
LoPrimo's London-based team includes prime brokerage sales,
client service and trading personnel hired in recent
months.