Hong Kong brokers pick Fidessa for Shenzhen Connect
07 December 2016
Builds on its success with Shanghai Connect program to deliver Shenzhen
Seventeen Hong Kong-based brokers have been using Fidessa
for the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect link since it went
live at the start of this week.
Eva Fu, Fidessa’s product marketing manager,
said the uptake of Fidessa’s Shenzhen-Hong Kong
Stock Connect solution had been rapid due to the success of its
Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect solution in 2014.
"Our clients are confident that we can deliver on day one as
we did with Connect between Shanghai and Hong Kong two years
ago," she said.
"There’s an understanding that Shenzhen Connect
is a must-have, and high expectations about the potential to
trade small-cap, mid-cap and 'innovation' stocks."
The Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect will allow
international investors to trade 881 Shenzhen listed stocks
through Hong Kong brokers and clear through local
infrastructure.
It will also allow mainland China-based investors to
trade 417 Hong Kong stocks through local brokers there.
"Connecting to Shenzhen is a natural step, particularly for
those already connected to Shanghai," Fu added.
"The two Connect programs are accessible through the same
channel, and we will provide algorithmic capabilities geared to
the shape of the Shenzhen market."