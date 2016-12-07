Hong Kong brokers pick Fidessa for Shenzhen Connect

Seventeen Hong Kong-based brokers have been using Fidessa for the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect link since it went live at the start of this week.

Eva Fu, Fidessa’s product marketing manager, said the uptake of Fidessa’s Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect solution had been rapid due to the success of its Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect solution in 2014.

"Our clients are confident that we can deliver on day one as we did with Connect between Shanghai and Hong Kong two years ago," she said.

"There’s an understanding that Shenzhen Connect is a must-have, and high expectations about the potential to trade small-cap, mid-cap and 'innovation' stocks."

The Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect will allow international investors to trade 881 Shenzhen listed stocks through Hong Kong brokers and clear through local infrastructure.

It will also allow mainland China-based investors to trade 417 Hong Kong stocks through local brokers there.

"Connecting to Shenzhen is a natural step, particularly for those already connected to Shanghai," Fu added.

"The two Connect programs are accessible through the same channel, and we will provide algorithmic capabilities geared to the shape of the Shenzhen market."