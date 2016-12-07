ING Capital Markets unveils synthetic PB platform

New York-based ING Capital Markets has launched a synthetic
prime brokerage platform for hedge funds.
Up until now the broker dealer, part of the wider Dutch bank
ING, had offered clients synthetic products through its legacy
contract for differences (CFD) arm.
Under the new set-up, the firm will provide global,
cross-asset portfolio swap products offering the functionality
and sophistication of a traditional prime brokerage
service.
A growing number of investment banks and buy-side firms have
looked to enhance their synthetic finance capabilities in
recent years, whereby managers have access to derivative based
equity financing through total return swaps and CFDs.
Much of the growth is down to the balance sheet efficiencies
of synthetic products, particularly since regulations such as
capital and leverage ratio rules have led to a drastic increase
in the cost of financing.
As a result, some prime brokers have had to shrink in size
as they scale back on smaller hedge funds and reduce less
profitable relationships.
Instead many have focused more on synthetic financing in a
bid to lower the cost of funding, provide higher leverage to
clients and pricing flexibility.
Research by 4sight, a financial tech firm acquired by
Broadridge this year, has noted rising swaps volumes in Asia,
US and European markets.
Swaps also remain popular in emerging markets where they are
used for market access purposes.
There are, of course, numerous market, interest-rate and
counterparty risks firms must consider.
"We offer the flexibility of a multi-asset portfolio swap
which is operationally efficient, streamlined and provides
additional collateral and portfolio margin benefits," Michael
Baudo, ING Capital Market’s regional head of
financial markets Americas and global head of securities
finance, wrote in a statement this week.
"We are excited to launch a platform that differentiates
itself and adds value to clients while drawing upon the more
than 20 years of experience our team has been providing
securities finance solutions to the market."
Prime brokerage veteran Artie DiRocco, current head equity
securities finance for ING Capital Markets in the Americas, has
also been a key figure in the development of the
platform.
The initial launch phase will be managing and executing all
balance sheet, back office and administrative functions
associated with derivative exposure to equities.
In the next phase, functionality will include fixed income
and additional asset classes in line with ING's clients'
needs.