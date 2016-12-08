Buy-side beware - the growing need for collateral

Despite considerable
development of collateral management applications, utilities
and services – and the potential benefits for asset
managers from managing liquidity risk and meeting margin call
obligations – there has so far been limited appetite
from the buy-side.
The lukewarm interest
has been exacerbated by the delay to EMIR’s
requirements on OTC derivatives clearing and the exchange of
initial margin for bilateral OTC derivatives, as well as a lack
of clarity on the final regulations.
In the absence of a
regulatory driver, revenue considerations become critical.
However, some products represent functional overkill for asset
managers, appearing sell-side focused.
There are also
operational risk concerns for those participating in agency
securities lending programmes. This is especially the case with
third-party lending and exclusive deals on portfolios, which
all add complexity to the location of assets, including whether
they can be recalled on time for sell orders and assessing when
assets are being used for collateral purposes or in lending
programmes.
Central
clearing
Further muddying the
water are CCPs’ activities, exploring the
provision of cross-margining and tri-party capabilities might
further delay the choice between products. However, there are
some very clear benefits for a buy-side firm to develop a
collateral management capability in the short-term.
In the period leading
up to the global financial crisis, there was an abundance of
cheap client clearing services. Banks were almost exclusively
the clearing members that provided these for high-volume plain
vanilla OTC derivatives such as interest rate swaps.
This continued in the
post-crisis period as regulation mandated the central clearing
of OTC derivatives for most counterparties, which led to
increased demand. However, banks have been burdened with being
members of multiple CCPs to service their global buy-side
clients. This, combined with changes to capital requirements,
suddenly made offering client clearing services a less
attractive revenue proposition, requiring strict compliance and
monitoring.
This has undoubtedly
pushed up costs, meaning buy-side clients transacting
significant volumes across multiple CCPs could certainly
benefit from the ability to self-clear.
Minimising yield drag
Investment and
wholesale banks have traditionally been providers of liquidity
to the buy-side. However, capital adequacy requirements and
balance sheet usage mean that collateralised transactions
versus cash have an adverse balance sheet impact, even with the
highest quality collateral. Where transactions are
collateralised with non-sovereign assets there is an impact on
risk-weighted assets (RWAs) and capital adequacy ratios, all of
which is reflected in the rates they can provide.
There is value in
seeking non-traditional counterparties that don’t
face the same constraints, such as other buy-side entities
including corporate treasury desks. In this context, tri-party
looks very attractive as it enables the collateral giver to
commoditise pools of assets and outsource the re-valuation,
recalls and substitutions to the tri-party agent. Services such
as Euroclear’s RepoAccess take the headache out of
negotiating individual GMRAs with each counterparty. Other
products are in development so a different landscape is
emerging.
Managing liquidity is a
significant task for portfolio managers and being prepared for
investor redemptions, managing portfolio restructuring, meeting
margin call obligations, covering liquidity shortfalls and
investing excess liquidity has required investment in dedicated
teams and technology. Yet, with major currencies offering near
zero or negative interest rates, the disparity between the
yield of a strategically-invested portion of a fund and the
portion that is invested in short-dated products is
considerable.